Revealed: When brand new Lidl supermarket is expected to open in busy part of Northampton

A brand new Lidl set to cater for thousands of residents is expected to open soon in Northampton.

Construction work is nearing completion at the brand new Lidl in Lodge Way, Duston, just off Harlestone Road.

Work started on the new supermarket in March of this year, which saw the former Harvey's warehouse building demolished.

The new Lidl in Lodge Way will open before Christmas

A Lidl spokeswoman revealed the site will open BEFORE Christmas.

The spokeswoman said: "We can confirm our new store on Harlestone Road will be opening before Christmas, and we’re due to get confirmation of the exact opening date in the coming weeks."

Plans to build the supermarket were approved by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) back in December 2021, which will include 130 parking spaces and an in-store bakery, subsequently creating around 40 jobs.

Its opening times will be from Monday to Saturdays 8am to 10pm, and on Sundays between 10am to 4pm, according to plans.

The proposals were met by a mixed response from residents last year, mainly evoking concerns about traffic in the area.

Chronicle & Echo asked WNC in October if there were any plans to make the Lodge Way junction safer.

Councillor Phil Larratt, in charge of highways at WNC, said a new speed limit is set to come into force on this section of the Harlestone Road (A428).