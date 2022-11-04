Revealed: This is when Taco Bell will open in a busy Northampton town centre street

Taco Bell has revealed when it will be opening a brand new branch in a busy Northampton town centre street.

The world-famous Mexican-inspired restaurant brand has announced it will open a new restaurant in the Drapery next door to McDonald’s.

Lucy Dee head of marketing at Taco Bell UK said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Northampton. The community has been crying out for a Taco Bell in the area and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver. We look forward to feeding residents...whether it be home delivery, click and collects, takeaway or dine in.”

Taco Bell will open at part of the former Fever and Boutique nightclub in the Drapery

The site, which was previously Fever and Boutique nightclub, will officially open on Wednesday (November 16) from 10.30am until 11pm, seven days a week.

A Taco Bell UK spokesman said the branch has a “cool, modern look and feel”, as well as a dining area for up to 38 guests.

Renowned for its “crave-able, customisable and quick-service Mexican-inspired classics”; Taco Bell has been serving tacos, burritos, nachos and its famous quesadillas to hungry UK fans since November 2010.

Customers will be able to order in advance via the Taco Bell app, website or third-party delivery platform or use the digital kiosks in-store to takeaway.

Northampton customers are invited to say ‘Hola’ to Taco Bell with a free taco offer when customers download the Taco Bell UK app. 100 free tacos will also be given out on opening day to the first 100 customers.

Planning papers say that the proposals will create up to 30 new jobs per restaurant, comprising of a mix of part-time positions and full-time positions.

Taco Bell has one other branch in Northampton, which is based in Sixfields, also next to a KFC.

Fever and Boutique nightclub was forced to close down in 2020 to abide by the Government's pandemic lockdown rules, unfortunately for the club, it never reopened.