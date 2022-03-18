Plans have been unveiled to convert a popular Northampton town centre nightclub into a Taco Bell and a KFC.

Lionacre Properties Limited has applied to convert the former Fever and Boutique nightclub in the Drapery into the two American fast food restaurants.

Fever and Boutique was forced to close down in 2020 to abide by the government's pandemic lockdown rules, unfortunately for the club, it never reopened.

The closed down Fever and Boutique nightclub in the Drapery could be turned into a Taco Bell and KFC.

Planning papers say: "The proposal will also bring the unit back into active use and the building's appearance will therefore be maintained, preserving its function.

"The new use will re-instate an active frontage onto the Drapery which, as a result, will enhance the vitality of the town centre.

"The Taco Bell unit will be located to the east [next to McDonald's]. The ground floor will comprise of customer seating, a toilet, a kitchen, and storage. The basement will comprise a customer seating area, two customer toilets, staff room and a staff toilet.

"The KFC unit will be located to the west. The ground floor will comprise of customer seating, order stations, disabled toilet and kitchen. The basement will comprise of a customer seating area, two toilets, staff room, manager's office, staff toilet and storage."

The nightclub could be split into two and converted into the popular fast food takeaways.

Planning papers say that the proposals will create up to 30 new jobs per restaurant, comprising of a mix of part-time positions and full-time positions.

The proposed opening hours would consist of the following: Sunday to Thursday: 10am to 12am; Friday and Saturday: 10am to 4am.