Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A global 'game-changing' kebab company is opening a brand new restaurant and takeaway in Northampton town centre.

International fast-food company German Doner Kebab (GDK) has announced it is in the process of moving into the former H Samuels jewellery shop in the Drapery.

The restaurant is set to open later this month (August) and will create in the region of 40 new jobs, according to the company.

German Doner Kebab is set to open in the Drapery later this month (August)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Bunce, from GDK Global, said: “We’re delighted to officially announce plans to bring the GDK experience to Northampton.

"Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual dining experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

A GDK spokeswoman said kebabs are 'freshly prepared' in front of customers, and are made using 'premium', 'lean', 'succulent' meats and fresh local vegetables, served in handmade toasted breads with 'unique' signature sauces.

The restaurant menu will feature the brand’s all new Coco & Kiki kebabs, the UK’s first pink kebabs, according to GDK.

"The new products are served in fluffy pink coconut-infused waffle bread, in two different sizes (Coco and Kiki) and are combined with doner meats, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, red cabbage, making it a seriously delicious balance of nutty sweetness mixed with GDK savoury flavours," the spokeswoman said.

The brand now has more than 100 restaurants in the UK alone as well as chains in Europe, North America and the Middle East.

Once opened, GDK will offer a full dine-in experience, as well as takeaway and click and collect. Delivery will soon be available through GDK’s delivery partners.

Also serving kebabs in the area include independent restaurants Marmaris and Pammukale, both in nearby St Giles' Street.

Plans are also in the pipeline to open a Taco Bell and KFC in the Drapery. If approved, GDK, McDonald’s, KFC and Taco Bell will be neighbours, creating a fast-food strip in the Drapery.

For more details, visit www.germandonerkebab.com