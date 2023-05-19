Ready Steady Store Northampton recognised for excellence at prestigious industry awards

The principal trade association representing the interests of self storage operators and industry suppliers in the UK, the Self Storage Association facilitates the growth of one of the UK’s fastest-growing alternative asset-based industries and boasts over 500 members.

One of the most prestigious events in the self storage industry, honouring organisations and individuals making a significant impact, the awards acknowledge the hard work, achievements, and milestones of those contributing to the success of the self storage sector.

Located close to Northampton town centre, the local Ready Steady Store site first opened its doors in 2018 and has since served thousands of local customers and businesses.

Northampton store manager, Tina Sheridan, accepting UK Manager of the Year Award

Committed to delivering excellent customer service, while ensuring unrivalled standards of security, Store Manager, Tina Sheridan, has led the site for two years and during this time has worked hard to build positive brand reputation, customer confidence and a positive company culture.

In securing the title of UK Manager of the Year, Tina said: “It is truly inspiring to think that despite being told for 17 years that I was not cut out for management at my previous job, I am thrilled to have achieved this milestone, which is not only a significant professional accomplishment but a personal triumph as well. This award is not just for me but for my incredible Ready Steady Store team, whose dedication and hard work have made this possible.”

Andy Egerton, Operations Director of Ready Steady Store added: At Ready Steady Store, we believe in making self storage accessible and hassle-free for everyone. Our customer-centric approach lies at the core of our success as we continue to provide accessible, safe, and secure storage solutions tailored to the diverse needs of our clientele.

Tina ensures our Northampton store is a leading example of our brand ethos, while successfully building a positive and loyal customer base. We are incredibly proud of Tina and now look forward to celebrating her success with the rest of the team.”

The 2023 SSA UK Awards ceremony took place on 16th May 2023 at the UK Conference Centre in Birmingham. The event brought together passionate storage industry professionals to recognise and honour those who have significantly impacted the field.