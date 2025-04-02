Popular canalside pub in 'honeypot' location near Northampton up for sale for just over half a million pounds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular canalside pub in a ‘honeypot’ location near Northampton is up for sale for just over half a million pounds.

The New Inn, located just off the A5 in Long Buckby, is listed for £550,000.

The current husband and wife operators have been at the site since July 2019 but after nearly six years are selling up.

On the market with Sidney Phillips Limited estate agents, the sales advert reads: “The New Inn is situated in a stunning honeypot location adjacent to the picturesque Grand Union Canal.

"The pub is a popular destination for boaters, fishermen, and walkers who enjoy its peaceful countryside surroundings and scenic views.”

"The business's main clientele comes from destination visitors who travel to the pub from neighbouring villages and towns.

"In addition, the business benefits from a significant amount of passing trade due to its location adjacent to the busy A5, especially during the Silverstone race events, as it is located on one of the major routes to the race track.”

The pub, which dates back to the early 1800s, had an annual net turnover of £343,000 for the year ending May 31, 2024, with a net profit of £81,000.

The sales advert adds: “There is potential to increase sales by extending the pub's opening hours, as it is currently closed on Mondays to suit our clients' lifestyle.”

The two-storey detached property’s key features include a main bar (seating 18), a restaurant (seating 20), a snug (seating 24), and a games room (seating 10). The pub also includes a fully-fitted commercial kitchen, a basement cellar, and two-bedroom owner’s accommodation with a lounge and kitchen. Outside, the large canalside trade garden provides seating for 78 guests, and there is a large car park for 20 vehicles.

The establishment has a 4.3 out of five-star rating from 936 Google reviews.

One reviewer wrote: “Lovely people, lovely atmosphere, lovely building. Good real ale and other standard offerings, fabulous food – all at a reasonable cost.”

Another said: “Really lovely place, friendly staff, stunning food, and a lovely country pub feel to it.”

Nearby, in the village of Bugbrooke, The Wharf canalside pub is up for sale at £595,000.