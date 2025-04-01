Well-known canalside village pub near Northampton up for sale for just over half a million pounds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A well-known canalside village pub near Northampton is up for sale for just over half-a-million-pounds as long-standing owners sell up after 10 years.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wharf, a popular canalside pub in the village of Bugbrooke, is on the market with estate agents Fleurets for £595,000.

The well-known McManus Pub Company took over The Wharf in 2015 but closed the site in the New Year for reasons unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former owner Paul McManus said: “We enjoyed our time running this great canalside pub and wish the next tenants great success.”

The Wharf in Bugbrooke is up for sale at £595k.

According to the sales advert, key features include 90 covers inside the pub’s restaurant, a car park with 37 marked spaces, and nicely presented trade areas including the bar space. There is also a large garden with around 250 covers and a four-berth mooring space for canal boats.

The sales advert reads: “Spacious two-storey detached property under a pitched tiled roof, offering a wealth of charm and character and presented in good condition. Car park with 37 marked spaces, large trade garden which runs parallel to the Grand Union Canal. Three-bedroom private/manager’s accommodation at first-floor level, which can be accessed externally.”

The pub has a 4.2 out of five-star rating from 703 Google reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One reviewer wrote: “Stopped by on a Saturday lunchtime. My husband had the steak (often a risky choice), but he was very happy with it. I had the lasagna; it was delicious, nice and cheesy. My son had the gammon – it disappeared pretty quickly, so it must have been okay. Lovely pub in a lovely location. Would definitely go back.”

Owners McManus Pub Company are selling up after 10 years at the site.

Another said: “Great canalside bar/restaurant. Plenty of room indoors and out. If the weather is good, drink or dine outside beside the canal. Friendly staff will help to make your visit a little nicer.”

A third added: “Lovely place to sit by the canal and enjoy a drink in the sunshine.”

In October, a 40-year-old man was arrested after a woman was found with a stab wound at the pub. Northants Police have been contacted for an update on that incident.