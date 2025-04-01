Plans unveiled to open major brand American fast food chain at iconic building in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been unveiled to open a major brand fast food chain at an iconic building in Northampton town centre.

Proposals have been submitted to convert the former Circus clothing store in the Drapery into a popular American fast food franchise.

Plans to convert the site have been in the works since June. An application to install extraction and plant equipment was submitted in January but was refused in February.

Revised plans have now been submitted, addressing the previous concerns, and within them, it has been revealed that ‘Wingstop’ plans to open there.

A target decision date has been set by West Northamptonshire Council to decide by May 14.

The chain started as a small buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant in Texas. Today, there are more than 1,500 restaurants open across the world, according to its website.

In June, the brand was crowned the fastest-growing restaurant group in the UK for a second year running by The Sunday Times 100.

The nearest Wingstop to Northampton is based in Milton Keynes, which opened in July 2024 and is open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm.

Wingstop’s menu includes wings, boneless chicken, tenders, and the Big Flavour Burger. They also serve platters, online combos, sides, loaded fries, dips, drinks, and churros.

Wingstop’s wings range from mild flavours like Hawaiian and Garlic Parmesan to spicier options like Lemon Pepper, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Louisiana Rub, Spicy Korean Q, Mango Habanero, and the ‘fiery’ Atomic.

If approved, the site would open next door to Wingers, a similar fast-food chicken wing restaurant. Also along the Drapery are German Doner Kebab, McDonald’s, and Taco Bell. Just around the corner, on Gold Street, there is a Rio’s Peri Peri chicken fast-food chain and a Freddy’s fast-food restaurant.

According to the Government, a 2022 Health Survey for England estimated that 28% of adults in England were obese and a further 36% were overweight. Men were more likely than women to be overweight or obese (67% of men compared with 61% of women).

Circus closed down last autumn after opening in 2001. The store was well known for its prime location and for offering high-end brands such as Paul Smith, Ted Baker, and Ganni.

Over the summer, Circus was reportedly purchased by Frasers Group – its former website now redirects to the Flannels page. Its sister site, Thackerays, in Wellingborough Road, was also purchased by the Frasers Group and now trades as Flannels.

Wingstop has been contacted for further comment.

Click here to view the plans.