Plans REFUSED to open new eatery at closed down former Circus shop in Northampton town centre
Proposals to convert the former Circus shop in the Drapery, Northampton, into a food establishment have been rejected by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).
WNC refused the plans, stating that the new extraction flues and condenser units are different from what was approved in 2024 and could harm the area's appearance and affect nearby historic buildings.
They also cited a lack of information to assess potential noise and odour impacts on nearby residents.
This means the plans are likely to be revised and resubmitted, delaying the opening of any new eatery. It is not yet known what the eatery could be.
Circus officially shut down last autumn after opening in 2001. The store was well-known for its prime location and for offering high-end brands such as Paul Smith, Ted Baker, and Ganni.
Over the summer, Frasers Group completed a deal to buy Circus’s sister store, Thackerays, which had been trading in Wellingborough Road since 1972. Thackerays has since reopened as a Flannels store.
Circus was also reportedly purchased by Frasers Group – its former website now redirects to the Flannels page.