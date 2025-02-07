Plans REFUSED to open new eatery at closed down former Circus shop in Northampton town centre

Plans to open a food outlet at a well-known former shop in Northampton town centre have been REFUSED – here’s why.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals to convert the former Circus shop in the Drapery, Northampton, into a food establishment have been rejected by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

WNC refused the plans, stating that the new extraction flues and condenser units are different from what was approved in 2024 and could harm the area's appearance and affect nearby historic buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also cited a lack of information to assess potential noise and odour impacts on nearby residents.

Plans to convert the former Circus shop in Drapery, Northampton, have been refused.

This means the plans are likely to be revised and resubmitted, delaying the opening of any new eatery. It is not yet known what the eatery could be.

Circus officially shut down last autumn after opening in 2001. The store was well-known for its prime location and for offering high-end brands such as Paul Smith, Ted Baker, and Ganni.

Over the summer, Frasers Group completed a deal to buy Circus’s sister store, Thackerays, which had been trading in Wellingborough Road since 1972. Thackerays has since reopened as a Flannels store.

Circus was also reportedly purchased by Frasers Group – its former website now redirects to the Flannels page.