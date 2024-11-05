Iconic designer clothing store in Northampton town centre CLOSES DOWN after more than 20 years
Circus, in the Drapery, has officially shut down after first opening around 2001. The store was well-known for its prominent location underneath a beautiful building and for offering high-end brands such as Paul Smith, Ted Baker, and Ganni.
The closure will come as little to surprise to many who frequent the town as, for the past few months, Circus had been running a 50per cent clearance sale on remaining stock.
Over the summer, Frasers Group completed a deal to buy Circus’s sister store, Thackerays, which had been trading on Wellingborough Road since 1972. Thackerays has since reopened as a Flannels store.
Flannels is a premium fashion retailer that specialises in luxury designer brands, offering a wide range of clothing, footwear, and accessories.
It is understood Circus has also been purchased by Frasers Group, but it is not yet known what the space might reopen as. When you visit Circus’s former website, it now redirects to the Flannels page.
However, plans have been submitted for the installation of an extraction system with a vent at the back of 1 and 2 Drapery. This is often a requirement for food outlets, hinting that a restaurant or café could be in the works for the location.
Frasers Group has been contacted for comment.
Elsewhere in town, independent jewellers Steffans, in Abington Square, has announced it will sadly close at the end of January 2025.