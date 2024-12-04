Plans unveiled to open a new restaurant in vacant unit at Sol Central in Northampton town centre

Plans have been submitted to open a new restaurant at Sol Central in Northampton as part of ongoing efforts to revitalise the town centre venue.

A planning application has been submitted by Palace Capital (Northampton) Ltd, the site's owners, to subdivide unit 2 on the first floor of the building.

This unit, previously home to the Grosvenor Casino, has been vacant since the casino closed seven years ago back in 2017.

According to the application, unit 2B is earmarked for use as a restaurant, while unit 2A will be used as a dental practice, as previously approved in May.

Palace Capital says the move is part of its ongoing investment in Sol Central, which it bought in June 2015 for £20.7 million.

A spokesman said: “Palace Capital continues to invest significantly in Sol Central to improve its overall customer experience and attractiveness to current and prospective occupiers. This will help bring the vacant unit back into beneficial town centre use.”

Estate agents renting the space out added: “Originally let to Grosvenor Casino which meant the tenant mix was very much focused towards night-time trade and an adult customer base. Following Grosvenor's departure the new owner has been looking to reposition the scheme as a day/night leisure destination.”

The plans also include installing new double doors at unit 2B's front, facing Marefair, to provide level access. The design aims to create an “active and inviting” street frontage, consistent with other entrances at Sol Central.

It is not yet known what restaurant could open at the site. Palace Capital has been contacted for comment.

If approved, the new restaurant will join the existing mix of businesses at Sol Central. These include the Vue Cinema, Ibis Hotel, Chi restaurant, Soo Yoga, a gym, and more.

Unfortunately, the former Gravity Social venue inside Sol Central still remains vacant after it closed down on New Year’s Eve 2023.