Plans unveiled to convert former casino in Northampton town centre into 'high-quality' NHS dental practice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been unveiled to transform a former casino in Northampton town centre into a ‘high-quality’ NHS dental practice.

Proposals have been submitted to West Northants Council (WNC) to convert the former Gala Casino unit, which has been closed for seven years, into a dentist surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicants behind the proposal, Trinity House Orthodontics, are a Yorkshire based specialist oral surgery/dentist practice looking to expand their operations.

Plans have been unveiled to convert the former Gala Casino in Sol Central into a dental practice

A Trinity House Orthodontics spokesman said: “The business since inception has always offered NHS orthodontic care. The business has continually improved through team development, investing in high-end equipment and always maintaining a second to none customer service for their patients.

"Planning permission in this instance will enable the practice to continue its high standard of service and provide specialist NHS dental care in a new location that is best suited in terms of accessibility to the people of Northampton and the surrounding areas who are at present having to travel out the immediate locality to obtain their treatment.

“The provision of NHS dental care in a highly sustainable location also provides and creates the best opportunity for patients to make use of the community service. This is particularly important to those on lower incomes and ensures they have high quality NHS dental care in an easily accessible location.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The anticipated average daily patient count would be around 50, according to plans.

Proposed operating hours are as follows: Monday to Friday: 8am to 7:30pm and Saturday: 9am to 5pm. The practice will be closed on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The applicants also highlighted the need to extend working hours to accommodate patients, particularly school children who cannot attend during regular school hours.

There would be a team of eight staff members from the outset, according to plans. .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concluding, the applicant said: “There are significant material considerations in favour of the proposals including the vitality and viability of the town centre; bringing the site back into beneficial use; provision of NHS dental care and the creation of new jobs.”

Trinity House Orthodontics also delivers oral surgery and dentistry from practices in Wakefield, Barnsley, Selby, Bradford and Worksop.