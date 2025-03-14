PICTURES: These are the businesses that have already opened and closed in Northampton in 2025

It is never nice to see a business depart our town and we have so far seen a total of seven closures. Some have left premises empty and others have made way for new additions.

Despite saying goodbye to big names like Steffans in the town centre and Cineworld in Sixfields, seven businesses have opened their doors for the Northampton community to enjoy.

Many business owners have already expressed their worry about what lies ahead in 2025, so being a loyal customer to your favourite businesses has never been more important.

Take a look at the businesses that have already opened and closed in Northampton in the first three months of 2025…

These businesses have opened and closed in Northampton in 2025 so far Being a loyal customer to your favourite businesses has never been more important.

CLOSURE – Steffans Northampton town centre suffered a big loss on January 11 as Steffans closed its flagship jewellery store for good after an impressive 48 years of trading. As a last hurrah in Abington Square ahead of shifting their focus to the remaining Market Harborough shop, £2 million worth of stock was heavily discounted in the long-standing business' biggest ever sale.

OPENING – Eternal Tan by Empire Eternal Tan by Empire, which is an expansion of the existing Empire Aesthetics salon in Duston, was opened in Gloucester Avenue by Nicola and Dale Bolton on January 11. Empire Aesthetics launched in January 2022 and Nicola knew that three years later was the right time to expand the business with a tanning studio. It has already proved popular in Delapre.

OPENING – 360° Wellness Group 360° Wellness Group is run by trio of business partners Kamil Rosinski, Claudiu Hoban and Slaw Bejm, and it opened in St Giles' Street on January 13. The business offers a state-of-the-art and boutique facility, spanning personal training classes, yoga, meditation, reformer and mat pilates, and access to onsite physiotherapy and sports massage.