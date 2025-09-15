PICTURES: Take a look at the businesses that have opened and closed between July and now

You may have seen that we already published summaries of the openings and closures throughout the first and second quarters of this year.

This is not a new addition to the Chronicle & Echo, with a bumper list published at the end of each year to reflect on what has been added and removed from the town’s business community.

Being a loyal customer to your favourite businesses has never been more important, so why not support some of the new ventures trying to make a name for themselves across our town.

Many businesses have reported that 2025 has been challenging and with lots of companies entering what is typically their busiest time of year, every purchase counts.

Take a look at the businesses that have opened and closed between the start of July and now across Northampton…

1 . These businesses have opened and closed between July and now across Northampton With lots of businesses entering what is typically their busiest time of year, being a loyal customer has never been more important and every purchase counts. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . CLOSURE – Jimmy’s Sports Bar Though we do not have an exact closing date, Jimmy’s Sports Bar appears to have shut down over the summer months. The business, which opened in 2019 on Harlestone Road, was a well-known rooftop bar and quietly closed down after six years. The reasons for the closure of the highly-rated venue are unknown, and attempts to contact the former owners by this newspaper were unsuccessful. Photo: Jimmy’s Sports Bar Photo Sales

3 . CLOSURE – Royal Thai Royal Thai restaurant in Wellingborough Road, which had been open for eight years, also closed down this summer. The business shut due to economic reasons and speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, the owner revealed that the landlord asked her to pay more money – which she did not see as viable during the current economy. Owner Joom apologised to customers for the closure and wants them to know they are still open in Stony Stratford. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . OPENING – The Daisy Method The Daisy Method, which offers fitness with mental health support, was launched by Daisy Atkinson from her new premises in Colwyn Road on July 1. The three strands of The Daisy Method are one-to-one PT sessions, small group personal training, and classes. Each aspect of the business incorporates a focus on mindset, resilience and mental strength, as a result of Daisy’s 16 years of experience in the NHS’ mental health provision. Photo: The Daisy Method Photo Sales