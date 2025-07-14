IN PICTURES: These businesses have opened and closed in Northampton over the past three months

3 . CLOSURE – Zoomania

Zoomania, which evolved from Hullabaloo and had been open in Gladstone Road since 2020, closed on April 21. It was one of Northampton’s last remaining soft play centres and among the reasons for the closure were an increase in costs, a lack of demand during weekdays over the past two years, and a decrease in customer footfall. The building has now reopened as something new, which you can read more about on the next page. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds