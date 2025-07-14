IN PICTURES: These businesses have opened and closed in Northampton over the past three months

Back in March, we rounded up the businesses that opened and closed in our town during the first three months of the year – which you can read here.
Now, we are moving onto the second quarter to give you an insight into what has happened over the past three months as we enter the second half of the year.
Being a loyal customer to your favourite businesses has never been more important, so why not support some of the new ventures trying to make a name for themselves across the town.
Take a look at the businesses that have opened and closed in Northampton over the past three months…
1. These businesses have opened and closed in Northampton between April and June
Being a loyal customer to your favourite businesses has never been more important. Photo: National World
2. OPENING – Northampton Garden Centre
Family-run business Northampton Garden Centre opened to the public on April 12. British Garden Centres (BGC) – which has more than 70 sites around the country – took over the former Dobbies in Wootton, next to Waitrose in Newport Pagnell Road, when it closed at the start of March. The business was renamed to Northampton Garden Centre and underwent a refurbishment ahead of its opening. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
3. CLOSURE – Zoomania
Zoomania, which evolved from Hullabaloo and had been open in Gladstone Road since 2020, closed on April 21. It was one of Northampton’s last remaining soft play centres and among the reasons for the closure were an increase in costs, a lack of demand during weekdays over the past two years, and a decrease in customer footfall. The building has now reopened as something new, which you can read more about on the next page. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
4. OPENING – Fitter Body Ladies & Strike Box
Alexandra and Ricky Knight founded Fitter Body Ladies back in August 2012, which began as a small studio and has grown into a franchised brand with 22 locations across the UK. The flagship Northampton studio moved from Heathfield Way to St Andrew’s Road and opened to the public on April 28. This is now joined by a brand new ladies only boxing gym called Strike Box, and the space has been split into two to accommodate both ventures. Photo: Fitter Body Ladies & Strike Box
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.