One of the biggest Home Bargains shops in the UK opens in Northampton TODAY

The wait is finally over… the new Home Bargains shop in Northampton opens TODAY.

Swinging its doors open to the public for the first time at 8am on Saturday November 25, the budget store in the former Toys ‘R’ Us unit in St James’ Retail Park, Towcester Road is one of the biggest to ever open in the country.

Shoppers are expected to flock in to see the new store just in time for Christmas shopping, after the opening has been hotly anticipated for months.

Northampton's new Home Bargains store.

Chronicle & Echo were invited down for a sneak peek of the new shop. View the pictures here.

An investment of £1 million has been spent on the unit, and Home Bargains says more than 140 jobs have been created.

According to the national chain, the shop will be one of the biggest stores they have ever opened measuring more than 38,000 square feet.

The shop will offer visitors a range of products, including homeware, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food and a Home Bargains bakery. The company is keen to point out, however, the store will “compliment” the existing shop in St Peter’s Way.

Store manager Andy Holmes said: “Our second Northampton location will be a great store for us, and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”