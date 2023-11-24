Sneak peek inside the eagerly anticipated huge new Home Bargains shop in Northampton

Not long to wait now...

A huge new Home Bargains shop opens in Northampton very soon… and we were granted access for a sneak peek.

The store, which is one of the biggest the national retailer has ever opened, will open its doors for the first time at St James’ Retail Park, in Towcester Road, at 8am on Saturday (November 25).

Boasting a £1 million investment, the new store, which is in the former Toys ‘R’ Us unit, has been hotly anticipated by eager shoppers across town.

Customers can expect a range of products, including homeware, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food and a Home Bargains bakery.

Ahead of the grand opening, Chronicle & Echo’s photographer was invited down for a sneak peek inside the new shop.

Below are pictures of inside the new Home Bargains in Northampton.

