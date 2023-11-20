Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A huge new Home Bargains store is set to open in Northampton in less than a week… and an opening time has now been revealed.

The budget retailer, which has invested £1 million into the ‘Northampton 2’ store, will open the new shop in St James’s Retail Park in Towcester Road on Saturday (November 25) – just in time for a flurry of Christmas shoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop will offer visitors a range of products, including homeware, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food and a Home Bargains bakery. The company is keen to point out, however, the store will “compliment” the existing shop in St Peter’s Way.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Home Bargains store in Northampton is almost ready to open its doors to the public.

The company has now confirmed the new shop will open at 8am on Saturday (November 25).

According to the budget retailer, the shop will be one of the biggest stores they have ever opened measuring more than 38,000 square feet. The company also says the store will employ 142 employees, with 130 of them being new to the business.

Andy Holmes is the ‘Northampton 2’ store manager and is an experienced retail leader, having joined Home Bargains from Aldi in May this year. Andy has previous experience with Aldi and McDonalds at store manager level and is a strong believer in investing in people to achieve great results within the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy said: “I’m really looking forward to my new adventure within Home Bargains and the career opportunities for the future.

"The most exciting challenge for myself, is to continue to help the business grow while delivering an outstanding customer experience every day. Providing development opportunities for my team will help us to be our best.

“Our second Northampton location will be a great store for us, and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

Home Bargains will also be donating £2,000 to KidsAid, which provides early intervention for young people suffering from trauma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retail unit was formerly home to Toys ‘R’ Us, which shut down in 2018 after the firm went bust. The space has been empty ever since.