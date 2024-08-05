Olney retirement living development scoops top industry award

The UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities has been awarded a coveted Five Star customer satisfaction rating by the Home Builders Federation (HBF) for its Retirement Living development in Olney.

McCarthy Stone, the developer behindTeedon Gardenson Teedon Lane, scooped the top accolade having received a 100 percent customer satisfaction score from its homeowners as part of an independent survey by the HBF.

The survey by HBF is conducted annually and interviews over 100,000 homeowners nationwide to determine the customer satisfaction of housebuilders and developers, helping to identify the best in the business. To receive the top Five Star rating, more than 90 percent of customers need to recommend a company to a friend.

The survey also revealed that McCarthy Stone continues to exceed customer satisfaction across the board, with almost nine out of ten (88 percent) homeowners saying living at one of its developments has improved their quality of life.

McCarthy Stone's Teedon Gardens

Sam Burley,Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re thrilled to have been awarded the Full Five stars from HBF at Teedon Gardens. This is proof of our long-standing commitment to developing welcoming and friendly communities which meet the highest standards and help our homeowners live life to the fullest.

“The welfare and happiness of our homeowners is at the heart of everything we do, and we continually strive to ensure they always receive the very best experience throughout their journey with us, from the reservation stage right through to moving and settling in.

The HBF award recognises McCarthy Stone’s commitment to maintaining consistently high standards of build quality and delivering excellent customer service over the long-term, with particular emphasis on the developer’s commitment to guiding homebuyers through the purchasing process, including the provision of post-sales support.