Northampton salon receives ‘positive impact award’ for giving free pamper mornings to cancer patients

A Northampton beauty salon has been recognised with a silver ‘positive impact award’ at the annual SME Northamptonshire Business awards for helping cancer patients through their “most difficult time of life.”

The team at Beauty Withinn, in Harlestone Road, donate their time and resources to treat cancer patients to a morning of luxurious pampering around every six weeks.

It was this kindness and community spirit that led to the salon’s award win earlier this month.

Natalie Faulkner, who has run Beauty Withinn for the past 15 years, said: “It’s just amazing. They love it so much, they are all talking in a relaxed atmosphere. It is just nice for them to feel a bit of TLC.”

She added: “Sadly, we lost one of our ladies, who had a couple of pamper sessions with us. I remember her so much - she was such a vibrant, lovely lady and she loved coming here and it really is a heartfelt thing from the team.”

Cancer patients attending the pamper mornings receive a free 30-minute treatment, which could entail getting their nails or eyebrows done or having their hair cut and styled.

They also get to indulge in some scrumptious cakes donated by nearby coffee shop, The Coffee Press.

Beauty Withinn has hosted three pamper mornings so far but have planned a fourth for July 12, which will focus on teaching cancer patients how to style wigs.

Natalie said: “What’s really hard is for anybody to think about how we would feel if we didn’t have our hair so it's really nice to make them feel comfortable and give them the encouragement to come into a hair salon because that is the biggest fear for them.”

Natalie felt inspired to set up the pamper mornings after her salon did a charity wax in collaboration with The Lewis Foundation - a charity that provides free gift packs and support to adults going through cancer treatment in hospitals across the Midlands.

After losing her mum and her nan to cancer, Natalie wanted to pay the love forward. The Lewis Foundation now helps to deliver the pamper mornings with the salon.

“It would have been so lovely to take my mum somewhere,” Natalie told Chronicle & Echo, “I knew she would have felt lonely and needed someone to talk to. I thought, you know what, we can offer that. We have a lovely salon, why not share the love and do a bit of TLC?”

Beauty Withinn is currently running their ‘Feel Good In June’ competition, which is offering someone going through a hard time the opportunity to have their hair washed, cut and styled followed by a makeover, full body massage or facial and then get their nails done.

The salon is inviting the public to nominate someone, who they feel deserves to receive all of the above for free. They could be someone receiving treatment for a long-term illness, a stressed student who has just sat their exams or someone who is really suffering with their mental health.

