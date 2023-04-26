10 pictures from pamper morning for cancer patients, to help them through ‘most difficult time of life’

“It’s important to feel loved and cared for”

A Northampton salon has shown its good nature once again, and shut its doors for three hours to welcome adult cancer patients for some “much-needed TLC”.

This is the third event of its kind to be held by Beauty Withinn in Harlestone Road, in collaboration with cancer charity The Lewis Foundation.

From 10am until 1pm today (April 26), cancer patients were offered free 30-minute treatments.

This varied from people having their brows and nails down, to a blow dry or having their hair shaved off if that is what they wanted.

Natalie Faulkner, who has owned the salon for the past 15 years, said: “We want to help others through these difficult times, by giving them some TLC and perking them up.

“It’s important to feel loved and cared for.”

Beauty Withinn was first introduced to The Lewis Foundation in December last year, when they were asked to get involved in a charity wax.

Natalie and Lorraine Lewis, the CEO of the charity, hit it off straight away and this collaboration has proved a success ever since.

