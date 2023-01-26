Northampton salon to offer free pamper morning for cancer patients ahead of World Cancer Day

A Northampton salon is shutting its doors for three hours to welcome in adult cancer patients and give them some “much-needed TLC” ahead of World Cancer Day.

This event is being run by Beauty With Inn, in Harlestone Road, in collaboration with cancer charity The Lewis Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 10am until 1pm on February 1, cancer patients will be treated to a free 30-minute treatment.

The team at Beauty With Inn, who will be hosting the pamper morning on February 1.

This will vary from having their brows or nails done, to a blow dry or having their hair shaved off, if that is what they want.

Natalie Faulkner, who has owned Beauty With Inn for 15 years, said: “We want to help others through these difficult times, by giving them some TLC and perking them up.

“It’s important to feel loved and cared for.”

Natalie’s mother passed away of cancer, and it will be the 11th anniversary of her death on the day of the pamper morning (February 1).

Lorraine Lewis, CEO of cancer charity The Lewis Foundation.

“My mum received help from a charity when she was alive and it’s nice we have the chance to help those in the position she was,” said Natalie. “We’ll close the door on the outside world when they’re in the salon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beauty With Inn was first introduced to The Lewis Foundation and the work they do in December 2022, when they were asked to get involved with a charity wax.

Natalie sees the difference the charity makes in the community and described Lorraine Lewis, the CEO of The Lewis Foundation, as “remarkable”.

Lorraine said: “It is an incredible gesture of kindness for Natalie to close her salon so she can support adult cancer patients in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hear and witness first hand that following diagnosis, there are endless treatments and appointments to attend with nothing nice to look forward to.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for the people to have a break from treatment outside the hospital setting and a chance to be treated and pampered.”

Free refreshments will also be provided and a raffle will be held to raise money for The Lewis Foundation.