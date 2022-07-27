Northampton restaurant ‘honoured and privileged’ to host Mayor’s annual charity event

Aramintas raised nearly £900 for the two chosen charities

By Katie Wheatley
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 3:24 pm
Aramintas, which recently opened in Wellingborough Road, have had a “long-standing relationship” with Mayor Dennis Meredith since before he was appointed in his new role.
Aramintas, which recently opened in Wellingborough Road, have had a “long-standing relationship” with Mayor Dennis Meredith since before he was appointed in his new role.

A Northampton restaurant was “honoured and privileged” to host the Mayor of Northampton’s annual charity event, raising a total of £897.75.

Aramintas, which recently opened in Wellingborough Road, have had a “long-standing relationship” with Mayor Dennis Meredith since before he was appointed in his new role.

Syedul Islam owner of Aramintas said: “It was an honour and privilege to be selected to host.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The event raised a total of £897.75 from ticket sales, a raffle, and generous extra donations.

“It was an amazing achievement to raise nearly £900 and the Mayor was delighted.”

Read More

Read More
Northampton vets receive prestigious endorsement acknowledging its care for cats

It took place on the evening of July 18, with temperatures nearly reaching 40 degrees, so Syedul and the team want “to say a special thank you to attendees”.

The money raised was split between ABF The Soldiers’ Charity and St Paul’s Charity.

There was a full attendance of 60 people, who enjoyed the four-course meal, and contributed through their ticket sales, the raffle and generous donations - which Aramintas and the Mayor were grateful for.

NorthamptonMayorDennis Meredith