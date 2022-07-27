Northampton restaurant ‘honoured and privileged’ to host Mayor’s annual charity event

A Northampton restaurant was “honoured and privileged” to host the Mayor of Northampton’s annual charity event, raising a total of £897.75.
Aramintas, which recently opened in Wellingborough Road, have had a “long-standing relationship” with Mayor Dennis Meredith since before he was appointed in his new role.
Syedul Islam owner of Aramintas said: “It was an honour and privilege to be selected to host.
“It was an amazing achievement to raise nearly £900 and the Mayor was delighted.”
It took place on the evening of July 18, with temperatures nearly reaching 40 degrees, so Syedul and the team want “to say a special thank you to attendees”.
The money raised was split between ABF The Soldiers’ Charity and St Paul’s Charity.
There was a full attendance of 60 people, who enjoyed the four-course meal, and contributed through their ticket sales, the raffle and generous donations - which Aramintas and the Mayor were grateful for.