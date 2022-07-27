Northampton restaurant ‘honoured and privileged’ to host Mayor’s annual charity event

Aramintas, which recently opened in Wellingborough Road, have had a “long-standing relationship” with Mayor Dennis Meredith since before he was appointed in his new role.

A Northampton restaurant was “honoured and privileged” to host the Mayor of Northampton’s annual charity event, raising a total of £897.75.

Syedul Islam owner of Aramintas said: “It was an honour and privilege to be selected to host.

The event raised a total of £897.75 from ticket sales, a raffle, and generous extra donations.

“It was an amazing achievement to raise nearly £900 and the Mayor was delighted.”

It took place on the evening of July 18, with temperatures nearly reaching 40 degrees, so Syedul and the team want “to say a special thank you to attendees”.

The money raised was split between ABF The Soldiers’ Charity and St Paul’s Charity.