Northampton vets receive prestigious endorsement acknowledging its care for cats

A Northampton veterinary surgery has received a prestigious endorsement, which acknowledges its care for cats.

Spinney Vets’ Wootton Fields surgery has been recognised as a silver cat-friendly clinic (CFC) by the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM).

Clinical director Lisa Bond, who is one of two cat advocates at Spinney Vets along with student veterinary nurse Alison Pitt, said the award was recognition of the practice’s determination to promote wellbeing and the highest possible standards of care for all cats visiting or being hospitalised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spinney Vets’ cat advocates Alison Pitt and Lisa Bond.

Lisa said: “We’re very proud to have achieved this prestigious silver cat-friendly clinic status for our Wootton Fields surgery. It is a fitting reward for everyone’s hard work and dedication.

“We have ensured we provide a low-stress environment, which respects the natural needs of our feline patients. It’s a continuous priority across the practice and we always look to keep improving.

“As part of our efforts to achieve this silver award, we divided our waiting room and designated a separate cat consultation room. We also provided tables to raise cat carriers off the floor and towels to place over them, along with Feliway pheromone spray and Pet Remedy for calming our cat patients.

“Our cat kennels are totally separate from our dog ward and we provide patients with soft bedding and hides with calming infused towels. We also provide homemade and plastic toys, a self-grooming attachment and an array of food bowls and cat litters.”

The ISFM launched its cat-friendly clinic initiative to encourage veterinary practices to make changes to improve the welfare of cats in their care.

The programme advises practices on how to make their environment as welcoming as possible for cats, as well as providing support in staff training, handling techniques and cat-specific client care.

Lisa added: “The ISFM examines the provision of facilities and staff activities and attitudes aimed at reducing stress in cats, both as in-patients and out-patients.

“Its criteria include having separate dog and cat waiting areas, feline-friendly hospitalisation cages and veterinary equipment specifically for treating cats.

“Most importantly, staff are encouraged to approach and handle cats sensitively and respectfully.”