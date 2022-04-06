Popular Bangladeshi takeaway reveals opening date for brand new restaurant in Northampton

A popular Northampton Bangladeshi takeaway has revealed when it will be opening its brand new curry house in Northampton.

Award-winning Aramintas takeaway is set to close down its current shop in Yardley Hastings on April 10 and open a new restaurant in Wellingborough Road at the former Cumin restaurant.

The restaurant will be managed by 22-year-old Shohid Islam, who said the move is to meet customer demand.

He said: "It's an exciting new adventure. We are reaching our 25th birthday next year so this is the perfect way to celebrate that, by opening a new restaurant.

"It's the perfect location. Most of our customers are in Northampton and a lot of them have requested for us to open a restaurant in the town - it's testament to our hard work.

"We've been refurbishing the building for about three months now, we're finally ready. We'll be opening on Tuesday, April 12."

Shohid said customers can expect an “authentic” Bangladeshi menu with an “array of dishes”.

He said: "We've created a special menu, we've gone for more exclusive dishes than traditional curry house dishes. It's more authentic to our native country, Bangladesh. Customers will enjoy it more, the flavours are different compared to what you'd get from a standard curry house.

"We've got seabass, seafood, chicken, lamb, king prawn, a different array of dishes.

"Customers can expect something different from the norm. We'll be offering free drinks complimentary to a meal in our first month, too."

The family-run Aramintas has been in business since 1999 and was previously located in Wootton. It re-located to Yardley Hastings in 2019.

The inside of the restaurant has been refurbished.

The business has a 4.2 out of five star rating from 109 Google Reviews.

Shohid added: "We want to thank all of our customers and friends who have supported us over last two decades, we look forward to seeing them next week and also our new customers who will be joining us on this journey.