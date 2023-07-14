Plans have been revealed to sell two Northampton holiday parks in administration amidst growing uncertainty from thousands of residents.

Billing Aquadrome Limited, run by the Royale Life Group, which owns Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill holiday parks, went into administration on Thursday, July 6.

Since then, thousands of residents who live on the parks have been left concerned and worried about the future of the sites.

Billing Aquadrome is in administration

One resident told the Chronicle & Echo earlier this week: “It’s a very, very worrying time. I think everyone is worried for the future and what is going to happen.

“You’re kind of hoping another holiday resort takes the contract over and we can stay. You do hope for a business minded company to pull this park round."

The joint administrators, Daniel Smith and Oliver Haunch of Grant Thornton LLP, who have taken over the running of the site have explained their strategy in a letter to residents seen by this newspaper.

The letter reads: “The administrators will launch a sale of the parks, however how a sale campaign will be conducted is not yet decided.

“These are income-generating caravan parks with exciting approvals for development of additional sites.

“The sales team will continue to seek interest for the sale of caravans and the joint administrators, with the support of the secured creditors, are considering an applicable sales plan to generate additional interest and growth for the parks.”

Mr Smith and Mr Haunch say the site will be in administration for an initial period of up to a maximum of 12 months, however this may be extended by creditors or court approval, if required, the letter states.

The letter goes on to say the parks will continue to trade on a "business as usual" basis whilst its formal transition to a new operator is completed.

It reads: “The appointment will enable the parks to benefit from further investment to enhance the existing facilities and expand the service offering in the short and medium term.

"Please note that the RoyaleLife Group is no longer responsible for operating the parks.”