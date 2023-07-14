News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Northampton holiday parks in administration will be put up for sale, according to latest letter to residents

All employees are being retained at the site, according to the letter
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 14th Jul 2023, 17:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 17:28 BST

Plans have been revealed to sell two Northampton holiday parks in administration amidst growing uncertainty from thousands of residents.

Billing Aquadrome Limited, run by the Royale Life Group, which owns Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill holiday parks, went into administration on Thursday, July 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since then, thousands of residents who live on the parks have been left concerned and worried about the future of the sites.

Billing Aquadrome is in administrationBilling Aquadrome is in administration
Billing Aquadrome is in administration
Most Popular

One resident told the Chronicle & Echo earlier this week: “It’s a very, very worrying time. I think everyone is worried for the future and what is going to happen.

“You’re kind of hoping another holiday resort takes the contract over and we can stay. You do hope for a business minded company to pull this park round."

The joint administrators, Daniel Smith and Oliver Haunch of Grant Thornton LLP, who have taken over the running of the site have explained their strategy in a letter to residents seen by this newspaper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The letter reads: “The administrators will launch a sale of the parks, however how a sale campaign will be conducted is not yet decided.

“These are income-generating caravan parks with exciting approvals for development of additional sites.

“The sales team will continue to seek interest for the sale of caravans and the joint administrators, with the support of the secured creditors, are considering an applicable sales plan to generate additional interest and growth for the parks.”

Mr Smith and Mr Haunch say the site will be in administration for an initial period of up to a maximum of 12 months, however this may be extended by creditors or court approval, if required, the letter states.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The letter goes on to say the parks will continue to trade on a "business as usual" basis whilst its formal transition to a new operator is completed.

It reads: “The appointment will enable the parks to benefit from further investment to enhance the existing facilities and expand the service offering in the short and medium term.

"Please note that the RoyaleLife Group is no longer responsible for operating the parks.”

All employees are being retained at the site, according to the letter.

Related topics:NorthamptonDaniel Smith