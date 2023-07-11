A ‘worried’ resident living at a holiday park in Northampton has spoken out after the site was placed into administration.

The Billing Aquadrome resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, has spoken about what it is like on the park during this ‘unsettling’ time.

Billing Aquadrome Limited, owned by the RoyaleLife Group, which runs Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill holiday parks, went into administration on Thursday (July 6).

Billing Aquadrome has been placed into administration

Robert Bull, founder and executive chairman of RoyaleGroup, confirmed on Sunday (July 9) that the involvement of his company ‘will be limited’ at the site but added that it is still ‘very much business as usual’.

RoyaleGroup ‘no longer has any operational control over the parks’, according to a letter written to residents by the appointed administrator, Grant Thornton UK LLP.

Speaking to this newspaper on Tuesday (July 11), a resident said: “It’s unsettling for a lot of us. We’re all sitting tight waiting for an update but Billing Aquadrome tell us nothing.

"I’ve seen a lot of vans going up for sale but I don’t think they’re going to sell them because the park’s in administration.

“It’s a very, very worrying time. I think everyone is worried for the future and what is going to happen.”

The resident said they were concerned the site might be bought by housing developers.

“You’re kind of hoping another holiday resort takes the contract over and we can stay. You do hope for a business minded company to pull this park round."

The resident went on to criticise the site and the RoyaleGroup’s ownership since October 2021.

“We had that gas issue over Christmas and that’s still not resolved. We’re in July now and we’re still having to source our own gas. It was only in February that Billing allowed us to find our own gas. I’ve had to ration gas, which was brutal over the winter months,” the resident claimed.

“You pay your ground rent for all these free events to go to but none of them are on this year, they’re all cancelled.

“You’re just not getting your money’s worth.”

RoyaleGroup has been contacted for comment.

