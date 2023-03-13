Plans approved to add a whopping 1,000 extra caravans to popular Northampton holiday park despite fierce opposition

Plans to add more than 1,000 caravans at a busy holiday park in Northampton have been APPROVED despite fierce objection from locals.

Plans have been approved this month (March) to allow Billing Aquadrome to accommodate an extra 1,000 caravans on its site.

Billing Aquadrome owners, Royale Resorts, submitted plans to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in November to increase its site capacity from 1,755 caravans to 3,100.

Billing Aquadrome is now legally allowed to accommodate 3,104 caravans at its site following planning approval for an additional 1,300 units

There was previously a cap of 1,755 static caravans on 212 acres of land at the site. However there was 64.2 acres of land without a cap, which is where the extra caravans could be situated.

However, Royale Resorts said in planning papers: “The applicant is not committing to station that number of caravans, the applicant simply wants to confirm a site capacity for the purposes of valuation, based on an industry-standard density and taking into account undevelopable areas.”

The owners have been contacted for an updated comment.

Objections

Ecton Parish Council (EPC) has fiercely opposed the plans ever since they were first submitted.

Before plans were approved, Ecton Parish Council said: “EPC believe the council needs to do more to not grant the certificate. We feel that the applicant are chancing the planning rules here somewhat and we feel the council needs to do more to address this.”

However, now plans have been approved, EPC has gone on to heavily criticise WNC.

An EPC spokesman said: "EPC has never been consulted on the expansion of the site, and we only found out and submitted our comments about expansion to WNC after one of our villagers mentioned it to us. This is the second classic example of WNC not being courteous to us, the parish council and not letting us know their proposals / outcomes which affect us, the village of Ecton.

"We as a council believe WNC has not taken into account properly the traffic situation into and out of the site and additional traffic on the junction of Lower Ecton Lane, which is already dangerous at times. Also additional owners are sure to own vehicles, so this also increases the potential of Ecton becoming a rat run between the A4500 and there.”

WNC has been contacted for comment.

