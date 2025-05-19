New chairman elected by West Northamptonshire Council

West Northamptonshire Council has elected Councillor Alison Eastwood as its new Chairman for 2025/26.

Cllr Eastwood received the ceremonial chains of office from outgoing Chairman Jo Gilford at the Annual Council meeting on May 15. Cllr Peter York was appointed as Vice-Chairman.

With a diverse career spanning theatre, business, and public service, Cllr Eastwood is said to bring a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to her local community. She was first elected to represent Silverstone Ward four years ago and now serves as ward councillor for Rural South Northamptonshire.

Cllr Eastwood’s career has taken her from the stage to the boardroom, with notable achievements in theatre management, interior design, and real estate consulting across Los Angeles, London, and South West Northamptonshire.

Councillors Alison Eastwood and Peter York

Her deep commitment to public service was inspired by her mother, the founder of the Listening Library for the Blind, and has seen her contribute to a wide range of community projects both here and in the USA.

Before her election as a councillor, Cllr Eastwood served on the Beverly Hills School Board and worked with various charitable organisations, including the Red Cross and initiatives supporting children and adults in need.

Since returning to the UK, Cllr Eastwood has dedicated herself to the people of West Northamptonshire, holding key roles including the Deputy Culture Lead, and sits on the boards of 78 Derngate, the Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust (NMPAT), and the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery.

The Chairman is a non-political, civic role that represents the council and West Northamptonshire at various events, including official functions, and chairs council meetings to ensure they are conducted in line with the Constitution.

Cllr Eastwood said: "I am incredibly proud to take on the role of Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council. It’s a privilege to serve the community that has welcomed me so warmly over the years.

"As Chairman, I look forward to meeting and supporting people from all walks of life, whether through attending local events or shining a light on the vital work being done by charities such as NMPAT and Maggie’s Cancer Support. I am looking forward to supporting Women’s Rugby World Cup and commemorating the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton.

"This is a year of opportunity to celebrate the incredible diversity and strength of our community and to continue building pride in our communities. My aim is simple—to listen, connect, and work together to make a lasting impact.

"Whether it’s a charity event, a neighbourhood initiative, or a community gathering, I will be there to support and champion what matters most to the people of West Northamptonshire."

Cllr Mark Arnull, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council said: “I’m delighted to welcome Cllr Eastwood into the role of Chairman, the chains of office are in very capable hands. Cllr Eastwood brings experience, energy and a clear commitment to the role representing all our communities and her appointment reflects how all councillors are united in promoting civic pride across our area.”

As part of her role, Cllr Eastwood looks forward to meeting with local businesses, schools, community and voluntary groups, and organisations. If you would like to invite the Chairman to an event, please contact the Chairman’s Secretary at [email protected]