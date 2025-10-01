New CEO takes the helm as Commsave celebrates record growth and community impact

Commsave Credit Union has appointed seasoned credit union leader Matt Goulding as its new Chief Executive Officer, at a time of record growth and renewed investment in member services, education and community support.

Matt brings more than 17 years of experience in the credit union sector, having led two financial co-operatives through significant periods of growth. He takes up his new role at Commsave following a detailed induction period over the summer, designed to give him a deep understanding of the business and prepare for the start of the financial year.

Matt's appointment comes as Commsave records one of its strongest periods of new membership growth in recent years – with over 4,000 new members joining between January and August 2025 alone.

Reflecting on his new role, Matt said: "For me, credit unions aren't just a job – they're a way of life. Once you understand how they work, the values they stand for and the impact they have, it's hard to imagine working anywhere else.

Richard Munro and newly appointed CEO, Matt Goulding

"Commsave has a fantastic reputation. It's one of the UK's most successful credit unions, and what really stood out to me is how much it invests in people – both members and staff. That's what drives long-term success.

“I'm excited to bring my previous experience into a new chapter here at Commsave. My focus will be on purposeful growth – reaching more people, deepening our impact and making sure we continue to deliver excellent service to every member."

Commsave currently supports over 39,000 members across the UK, offering safe savings, affordable, responsible credit and financial education. In the last few years the credit union has awarded more than £120,000 in grants to UK charities and good causes through the Commsave Community Fund.

Matt added: "We want to grow – but always with purpose. The more members we serve, the more we can reinvest into our services, our education programmes, and our communities. I want to spend time with members, hear what matters to them, and make sure we're constantly evolving to meet their needs."

Richard Munro, who has served as interim CEO said: "We're delighted to have Matt on board at such an exciting time for Commsave. The organisation has built an outstanding reputation for delivering ethical, member-focused financial services, and its continued growth reflects how trusted we are within the communities we serve.

"Commsave's commitment to supporting members, investing in staff development, and giving back through its Community Fund really sets it apart. With Matt's leadership, I am confident we will see even greater innovation and impact, helping more people achieve financial wellbeing."

Dean Keith, Chair of Commsave’s board of directors, added: "The board are absolutely delighted that Matt has been appointed as our new CEO. His proven track record of delivering transformational growth in the credit union sector, combined with his clear vision for purposeful expansion, makes him the ideal leader to take Commsave forward. Matt's commitment to putting members first aligns perfectly with our values, and we're confident he will build on our strong foundations to help even more people achieve financial wellbeing."

Originally from the West Midlands, Matt is a season ticket holder at Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club and describes himself as "open, honest and approachable". He's also a keen runner, traveller and live music fan.

For the latest news and updates on Commsave's services and community initiatives, visit https://www.commsave.co.uk