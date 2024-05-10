My Build Estimate wins gold for growth
Judges at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards praised the company’s achievements and the way it has contributed to employment growth in the county and awarded them the Gold High Growth Award.
In the last year, My Build Estimate has employed an additional eight employees and relocated to a new, purpose-built 7500 square foot, two-storey office. This comes just five years after the company doubled the size of its previous office space.
Founder and CEO Parm Bhangal spent months meticulously designing the new office to showcase the company’s construction and project management skills, create the best working environment for staff, and allow for further growth.
In the last three years turnover has increased by more than 20 per cent and the company’s client base has grown by 18 per cent.
Sister company Bhangals Construction Consultants also scooped the Silver Award for Business of the Year Less Than 50 Employees at the glittering ceremony at the Mercure Daventry Hotel on Thursday night.
Parm said: “I am massively proud of all our team at Bhangals Construction Consultants and My Build Estimate.
“It is wonderful to be recognised for all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes and the last year has been an incredible journey.
“We are not perfect, but we continue to strive forward, and we just keep getting better. I look forward to what lies ahead for our team.”