More than 1,500 people sign two petitions to save Northampton Cineworld as cinema set to close later this week

More than 1,500 people have signed two petitions in an attempt to save Northampton Cineworld, which is due to close later this week

One of the petitions, called ‘Save Northampton Cineworld’ is calling on the landlords, the Odeon Cinemas Group, to stop their plans to reclaim the property and reopen it as a cinema under their own brand.

The property in Weedon Road is one of six Cineworld properties that landlords plan to reclaim. It has been open for more than 20 years at the heart of Sixfields, but is due to close for the last time on Sunday (January 19).

The petition, which has been signed nearly 200 times, was submitted on the change.org website and says “nothing can be more enjoyable than watching a film at your local cinema.”

Cineworld is Sixfields is set to close its doors for good on January 19. An ODEON Luxe will replace it.

A similar petition, launched in December last year, has been signed more than 1,400 times and calls for “true Northamptonians” to lend their support, which takes the total signatures across the two petitions to more than 1,579, at time of writing.

Cineworld have said they are humbled by the loyalty of their Northampton customers and have directed customers to their location at Rushden Lakes, which is 18 miles away.

Cineworld in Northampton is due to reopen as an Oden Luxe cinema later this year. The replacement is said to bring with it “significant upgrades to deliver the ultimate cinematic experience”.

As well as the Northampton petitions, more than 2,000 people signed a petition that aimed to stop demolition plans for a cinema in Kettering, but the council approved the plans and demolition is slated to begin in March.