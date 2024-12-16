An online petition has been created to ‘save’ a long-standing Northampton cinema from closing down.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was announced last week that Cineworld would be closing down its cinema in Sixfields in the New Year, after around 30 years open as a cinema.

A Cineworld spokesman said: “After years of providing movie lovers with a place to feel more, we regret to inform you that, following the landlord's decision to reject our proposals, we will be closing January 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unlimited members will be contacted separately in the coming days with details about options to transfer to another Cineworld site or cancel memberships.

Cineworld is Sixfields is set to close its doors for good on January 19.

“Thank you to all of you movie-loving customers for choosing us over the years. We hope you continue to enjoy watching movies at our nearby cinemas in Milton Keynes or Rushden Lakes.”

In response, one member of the public has set up an online petition in a last-ditch attempt to save the cinema.

The petition reads: “For the past 30 years, there has been a cinema at the heart of Sixfields, Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This building has held countless first dates, birthday parties, meetings between old friends, post-football match movies, school trips, Christmas traditions, mental health days, childhood memories, and so many other significant moments in people's lives that I believe, at the very least, it deserves a chance at being saved.

“Its closure will have a huge knock-on effect for the surrounding businesses and take away another important staple of our town - becoming yet another unnecessary nail in the coffin for Northampton as a whole.

“To this day, the cinema and its staff continue to provide a lot of love for a lot of people, and I believe the primary decision-makers in its upcoming closure need to hear from those who it will affect most.

“If you are a customer, movie fan, staff member, a true 'Northamptonian,' or have a significant memory of the cinema from its 30 years of operation - then please sign and share this petition so we can let them know how much this building means to us.

“It costs nothing to sign, and your time could make all the difference for a lot of people.”

Click here to view the petition.