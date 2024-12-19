Landlords confirm new 'luxury' cinema brand to replace closing Cineworld in Northampton

Cineworld is Sixfields is set to close its doors for good on January 19. An ODEON Luxe will replace it.

A major cinema chain has confirmed plans to open a new ‘luxury’ cinema venue in Sixfields, Northampton.

Landlord Legal & General (L&G) has now announced that ODEON will take over the current Cineworld location and transform it into a state-of-the-art Luxe cinema.

An ODEON spokeswoman added: “ODEON confirms it will open in Northampton next year. Further details will be disclosed in due course.”

This news follows last week’s announcement that Cineworld, which has operated at the venue since 2005, will close after 20 years. Cineworld is set to shut its doors on January 19.

L&G said in a statement: “We are pleased to announce that we have secured new agreements with ODEON to take over a cinema site in Northampton.

“ODEON will reimagine this location with significant upgrades to deliver their ultimate cinematic experience.

"Once the Cineworld tenure concludes in February 2025, the refurbishment project will commence, with ODEON expected to reopen the cinema to the public later in the year.”

During Cineworld’s recent restructuring, which impacted seven sites, L&G worked to secure new agreements at five locations to keep the cinemas open. At the Northampton and Middlesbrough sites, the landlord decided to take back control to begin a new chapter for the venues.

An L&G spokeswoman said: “By partnering with leading operators like ODEON, we continue to ensure our sites remain at the forefront of innovation and customer satisfaction.

“These changes reflect our proactive approach to asset management and our dedication to supporting the long-term vitality and evolution of the UK cinema industry.”

Reacting to the closure, a Cineworld spokesman said: “After years of providing movie lovers with a place to feel more, we regret to inform you that, following the landlord's decision to reject our proposals, we will be closing January 19.

“Thank you to all of you movie-loving customers for choosing us over the years. We hope you continue to enjoy watching movies at our nearby cinemas.”