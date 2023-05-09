Engaged couples will have the chance to ‘win their wedding rings’ by booking on to a special event at a recently refurbished jewellery store in Northampton over the coming Bank Holiday weekend.

Michael Jones Jeweller is inviting couples to book appointments to shop its full collection of Brown & Newirth wedding rings at its store in Grosvenor Shopping Northampton on Friday, May 26, Saturday, May 27, and Monday, May 29.

As well as being treated to a full VIP experience complete with a glass of champagne, couples who place an order for two full-priced Brown & Newirth wedding rings during their visit will receive a £100 in-store gift voucher and be entered into a prize draw to win their wedding rings completely free of charge.

Couples can 'win their rings' at Michael Jones Jeweller

Branch manager Thomas Sinclair said: “At Michael Jones Jeweller we always strive to make the moment that our couples choose their wedding rings with us as special as possible.

“This bank holiday we hope to make the occasion even more memorable by offering couples who have booked an appointment to shop our Brown & Newirth wedding rings, and who order two rings from the collection during their visit, the chance to win their wedding bands.

“In addition, those who buy a single ring over £500 will receive a £50 gift voucher to spend in-store and couples who buy two rings costing more than £1,000 will receive a £100 in-store gift voucher.

“Each appointment lasts 45 minutes and we only have 27 available, so it’s essential that they are booked before the event. I’d encourage interested couples to book their appointment with us as soon as possible so they don’t miss out.”

The winners of the wedding rings will be announced on Michael Jones Jeweller’s social media channels on Saturday, June 3.

Michael Jones Jeweller’s revamped showroom in Grosvenor Shopping Northampton was unveiled last month and features a number of concessions, dedicated areas for major watch brands and fully branded counters for some of the world’s finest jewellery suppliers.

The store also boasts a new upstairs area with a private consultation room and a staff training area.

To book an appointment visit https://michaeljonesjeweller.setmore.com and select Brown & Newirth Wedding Event.

