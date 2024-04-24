Mystery surrounds future of major retailer in Northampton as plans unveiled to transform massive shop unit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Major plans have been unveiled to transform a huge shopping unit at a busy retail park in Northampton.

Riverside Retail Ltd has submitted proposals to transform Unit A1 at Riverside Retail Park, currently home to Homebase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The redesign includes extended areas of glazing, active frontages, and new signage zones, promising a more inviting atmosphere for visitors. Additionally, there are plans for a rear extension into the under-used service yard, maximising the park's available space. To accommodate these changes, the resultant unit will be split into two separate units, one of which will include a garden centre, featuring a new part mezzanine level, according to plans.

Here's an artist's impression of what the site could look like following major transformation works

The applicant said Unit A1, positioned at the park's primary entrance from Marquee Drive, currently falls short in aesthetic appeal compared to neighbouring shops. "The existing unit is out of character with the rest of the terrace," said the applicant.

The proposed works aim to rectify this discrepancy. The applicant said: "By removing the existing entrance feature and adding glazing to the elevation, the approach to the park and the customer experience will be greatly enhanced.

"The alterations proposed will greatly improve this area of the retail park, transforming a blank part of the terrace with active frontages and new entrances. The works will help to improve the choice and experience for visitors to the park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision to split Unit A1 into two separate retail entities reflects a strategic move to accommodate diverse tenant preferences.

Here's what the site currently looks like

The applicant said: "Splitting the expanded unit gives options with regard to the types of tenants who would be interested in the space.”

Planning papers do no explicitly state that Homebase will close, it does indicate a restructuring of the space, potentially accommodating new tenants alongside Homebase or replacing it altogether.

The Homebase at Riverside is the last one standing in Northampton after the store in Weedon Road, Sixfields closed down in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad