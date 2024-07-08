M&S confirms plans to open foodhall at Northampton retail park which will create 70 jobs
The retail giant has submitted plans to open at the Homebase unit, which will close on September 6 this year.
Plans were submitted by the retailer to West Northamptonshire Council in June and M&S has now confirmed – if approved - the shop will create 70 jobs.
Will Smith, M&S’ property director, said: “M&S is opening stores across the country and this site in Northampton would make a fantastic location for an M&S Foodhall, creating 70 jobs.
"The show stopping store would be one of the most modern in the UK, offering local shoppers a fresh market-style Foodhall complete with in-store bakery for freshly baked breads and pastries, a dedicated flower shop, wine shop and card and wrap shop, as well as M&S’ signature cheese barge, click & collect facilities and interactive features throughout.”
M&S currently only has one of its popular ‘Foodhall’ sites in Northampton, which is based at Sixfields Retail Park. There is a foodhall in Wellingborough and one at Rushden Lakes, which is part of a bigger M&S including a cafe clothing.
Back in April, plans were submitted to split the Homebase unit into two. One unit will be taken by M&S. The other retailer has not yet been confirmed, however plans include a mezzanine and a garden centre.
The large Wilko unit, which closed last year after the national chain fell into administration, also stands empty at Riverside.
