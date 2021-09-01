Luxury charity gala with star guest Frank Bruno raises over £20,000 for Northamptonshire charities

A Northampton-based estate agents hosted their first ever charity gala event last week and raised over £10,000 to support local charities and organisations.

The directors of Archways Real Estate hosted the exclusive event on Friday evening (August 27) at their newly refurbished luxury premises on Billing Road.

Attendees indulged in an evening of glamour with champagne, street food from Pinch My Bun, desserts from Plush Pancakes and beverages from Nuts For Coffee as well as performances from local band ‘Corinna Jane’ and the dance troops from the ‘Dexterity’ dance studio.

Further into the evening, former world heavyweight champion, Frank Bruno MBE made an appearance and gave an interview onstage talking about his boxing career. This was followed by a charity auction, which was hosted by former Premier League referee, Jeff Winter.

Most importantly, generous attendees dug deep into their pockets throughout the night and raised over £10,000 for the Northampton Community Foundation and Frank Bruno Foundation. The three directors at Archways Real Estate, Mohammed Ahmed, Salim Lalani and Naru Gandhi will be doubling the amount out of their own pockets, raising charity funds to a jaw-dropping total of over £20,000.

Mohammed said: "The event was extremely well attended and was a great evening of food, entertainment and enjoyment all in aid of local charities. Local businesses and a local dance group and band were showcased.

"Archways is most grateful to the guests who attended on the evening and for their immense generosity. We aim to have a Christmas event on December 18 for children who may be disadvantaged in some way.

"We look forward to supporting the local community with fundraising and creating opportunities in estate agency work. This will be aimed at our youth who otherwise would not get a chance to have an insight into this business.

"Our vision moving forward is to support the regeneration of our town and community."

To keep up to date with the community work carried out by Archways Real Estate, visit https://www.archwaysrealestate.com/.

Here are some pictures taken by our photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, of the exclusive charity gala that took place at Archway's Real Estate's newly refurbished premises:

