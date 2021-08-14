Street food restaurant in Northampton sees 'huge difference in sales' since launching new 'tapas style' menu

Some of the dishes on Pinch My Bun's brand new menu.

A street food restaurant in Northampton has launched an exciting new menu with the option of both small and big plates.

Pinch My Bun opened the doors to their new premises on Cheyne Walk earlier this year and chef, Dale Whitlock, introduced a menu that changed daily to keep food options seasonal and fresh. Dale has now launched an all-new tapas style street food menu that enables customers to choose from both small and big plates, enabling them to share dishes.

Dale, talking about the huge menu transformation, said: "When we started Pinch, it was for more events and takeaways so we went for the street food approach as we’re super passionate about it.

Chef and founder of Pinch My Bun, Dale Whitlock.

"Since owning the restaurant, we felt it was time to get street food onto plates but still have the restaurant touch to it, felt like the way around this was tapas style, big and small plates, people sharing things like you would at a food festival."

Small dishes on the new menu include 'curried onion bhajis with pineapple salsa', 'hoisin duck bon bon with asian salad' and 'beer braised pork ribs with beer BBQ sauce and pickles'.

Big plates include 'crispy pork belly bao buns with kimchi', 'snow crab meat with smoked applewood mac & cheese and brioche crumb' and '16oz T-bone steak, served pink, with bone marrow garlic butter'.

The menu contains a variety of gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options.

Dale continued: "We have items that resemble street food with a restaurant twist and restaurant style dishes with a street food edge.

"We’ve seen a huge difference in sales since the new menu so it’s definitely something people are eager to try, maybe it’s something a bit different in Northampton. We’re very proud of the menu and hopefully see even more new faces."

After a turbulent year in which the coronavirus pandemic presented the restaurant with a wealth of challenges, Pinch My Bun became neighbours with the private member's club, Cheyne Walk Club.

The club, which the business already had a long-standing relationship with, financially supported the eaterie so that they could transform their new premises into a modern and stylish space. It has since thrived in the heart of Northampton.

One Facebook reviewer, who visited Pinch My Bun this week, said: "Wow! what a great menu. the curried onion bhaji is amazing. Great atmosphere. Looking forward to coming back. Great place to spend our wedding anniversary."

The restaurant is open from 5pm to 10pm Wednesday to Saturday and noon to 4pm on Sundays.