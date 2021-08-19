Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno MBE to be 'star guest' at Northampton charity gala

Directors at Archways Real Estate, Mohammed Ahmed and Philip Farrar.

A Northampton based estate agents is hosting its first ever charity gala event next week to support local charities and organisations.

Archways Real Estate is hosting this exclusive event on Friday, August 27 from 5pm until midnight at their newly refurbished premises on Billing Road.

The company is currently in the process of becoming a registered charity. Meanwhile, the directors of Archways Real Estate have arranged the charity gala in support of their two chosen charities: the Frank Bruno Foundation and the Northampton Community Foundation.Director at Archways Real Estate, Mohammed Ahmed, talking about the importance of the chosen charities to the company, said: “As a real estate agent - I’ve been one for 25 years - I know the difference with moving people. It's almost the biggest thing that people do in their lives if its downsizing, first time home, second time home and, sadly, if people separate for different reasons or had a bereavement.

“It’s all down to the ethos and the mental wellbeing of people when they are moving home, it’s such a big thing. We want to give back. I think it is so important that we do our best for our fellow people.”

Guests will be greeted with champagne and canapés and then treated to a culinary feast by chef Dale Whitlock of Pinch My Bun.

Local businesses, ‘Plush Pancakes’ and ‘Nuts For Coffee’ will also be on hand to offer guests a variety of desserts and hot beverages to ensure they are ready to enjoy the evening’s range of entertainment in the grand marquee.

Guests will enjoy performances from local singer, Corinna Jane, dance troops from ‘Dexterity’ dance school and magician Skylar Bogdan before the charity auction, which will be hosted by former Premier League referee, Jeff Winter.

Priceless lots at the auction include an experience with Frank Bruno himself, a five-course home dining experience courtesy of Danny Tompkins and a week’s luxury stay in a Swiss Lodge.

The Frank Bruno Foundation works to support those facing and recovering mental-ill health by providing opportunities to participate in a wellbeing and non-contact boxing programme. The foundation supports participants in building self-esteem, confidence, resilience and discipline so they can apply this to their daily lives.

Former world heavyweight champion and mental health ambassador, Frank Bruno MBE, will be a star guest at the charity gala itself. He established his charity after struggling with his own mental health and deciding he wanted to help those who may not receive help through mainstream services.

The charity gala event is also supporting the Northamptonshire Community Foundation (NCF), which is an independent grant-making charity that delivers a variety of funding for the local voluntary and community sector, awarding grants of over one million pounds annually.

NCF is committed to funding community-based projects, which improve the lives of Northamptonshire’s most disadvantaged people and communities. Issues they tackle in the county include child poverty, unemployment, homelessness, domestic violence and social isolation.

Archways Real Estate's two directors, Mohammed Ahmed and Philip Farar, have told this newspaper they will double all donations made to their chosen charities out of their own pockets.