Leadership changes announced at The British Institute of Cleaning Science

Current Chief Operating Officer, Neil Spencer-Cook, who has worked at the Institute for several years, has been appointed the position of Group Managing Director and will take up the role of leading BICSc from 3rd July 2023.

Stan led the Institute for over 15 years, maintaining BICSc reputation as the cleaning industry’s go to organisation for membership, standards and training. During his tenure, BICSc Training and Services Ltd. was established to fulfil training requirements both in-house and externally, ensuring the consistent teaching and application of BICSc standards.

He also oversaw the implementation of many other key BICSc achievements, including the regular review of CPSS, the assessor’s app, the BICSc training centre, the virtual training suite and, at this year’s Cleaning Show, the official launch of the new BICSc Cleaning and Hygiene Audit app. He also oversaw BICSc first international engagements.

Lorraine Davis and Stan Atkins

Neil Spencer-Cook, incoming Group Managing Director, said: “I am honoured to accept the role of Group MD. I will pick up the baton from Stan and continue to move forward with BICSc, ensuring that we remain prominent within the industry and offer our members good value and insightful information. We will continue growing the offering of skills training for cleaning operatives and supervisors, and other soft services-specific courses and workshops.”

The Institute also confirmed that BICSc Chairman, Lorraine Davis, will come to the end of her tenure as Chair in September 2023. Lorraine’s tenure lasted a year longer than normal due to the pandemic, and she has been instrumental in guiding BICSc through the lockdown period and beyond.

Soo Bartholomew, of Birkin Group, has been nominated by Council to replace Lorraine in September. Neil welcomed her appointment: “Soo is a long-time promoter of BICSc and its benefits. We are looking forward to her input into the future of BICSc and building a close working relationship.”