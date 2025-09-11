In2tec wins inaugural Rethink Award from SERI, applauding game-changing ReUse® and ReCycle™ technology

In2tec wins inaugural ReThink award

In2tec, a leader in sustainable electronics, has been named as one of just three winners of the inaugural ReThink Award, presented by SERI This prestigious honour recognises In2tec’s revolutionary ReUSE® and ReCYCLE® technologies – a game changing innovation enabling truly sustainable design and disassembly of electronics for reuse and recycling.

The ReThink Award was introduced by SERI in 2025 to showcase organisations that are challenging the status quo and reimagining electronics with sustainability at the core.

SERI is the non-profit organisation behind the globally recognised R2 Standard, and works to promote responsible reuse, repair, and recycling of electronic products through industry collaboration and leadership.

In2tec’s award-winning innovation allows electronics to be designed for disassembly – enabling recovery and reuse of components, not just materials. Their patented ReUSE® technology uses flexible circuitry and specially developed adhesives that can be undone at low temperatures, enabling full-board recovery and reassembly. This closes the loop on electronic manufacturing in a way never before possible.

The company was put forward for consideration after Emma Armstrong, In2tec’s Sustainable Electronics Ambassador, delivered a compelling talk at the Ewaste World Conference and Expo in Frankfurt earlier this year.

“Once Emma spoke, I sat there and thought, wow, this is a perfect candidate for the ReThink Awards,” said Jeff Seibert, SERI’s Chief Provocateur. “It really embodies a different way of thinking – scalable, practical, and genuinely disruptive. It’s not just innovation for innovation’s sake – this is something that could change how the industry approaches sustainability.”

Commenting on the recognition Emma said: “Winning the inaugural ReThink Award is an incredible honour. We’ve spent years challenging a deeply entrenched industry model, and to see our ReUSE® and ReCYCLE™ technologies celebrated on this stage means everything to our team. We’re proving that sustainable electronics isn’t a dream – it’s here, it’s working, and it’s gaining traction.”

Jeff Seibert emphasised what set In2tec apart from the other 25 submissions: “What impressed the judging panel was that In2tec’s technology is already working in the real world. So many solutions are theoretical – this one is in production, with measurable results. The technology’s full-lifecycle thinking – from design through to disassembly – is what this award is all about.”

In2tec was awarded alongside Framework (California-based modular laptop manufacturer) and HP, for their certified refurbishment ecosystem. Together, the winners reflect a spectrum of innovations that are reshaping electronics – from the product design desk to end-of-life management.

The ReThink Awards were announced at SERI’s electronics summit in Minneapolis attended by 600 professionals across the electronics value chain – from OEMs and designers to recyclers and policy leaders.

About SERI

SERI is a global non-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in the United States with a mission to champion and drive the sustainable use, reuse, and recycling of electronics globally. SERI has numerous programs working to protect the planet and enrich lives by championing sustainable actions throughout the entire electronics lifecycle, including the R2 Standard and Certification Program for responsible electronics reuse and recycling, the eSummit, the SERI Champions Program, ReThink, and IEMN, among others.