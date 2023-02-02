Vulcan Works in Northampton town centre opens its doors after £14 million transformation

The Vulcan Works has opened its doors following a £14 million transformation dubbed a “springboard” for Northampton town centre.

Vulcan Works, which has been made from a collection of derelict structures between Guildhall Road, Angel Street, Fetter Street and St John’s Street, including a former ironworks factory, provides rentable office space, workshops, meeting rooms and co-working spaces for business owners.

The project has been years in the making but it finally opened its doors on Wednesday (February 1).

Vulcan Works has finally opened its doors.

The refurbishment works have been funded by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP), who facilitated a Local Growth Fund contribution of £6.3 million, together with £3.06 million from the European Regional Development Fund.

Managed by Oxford Innovation Space, the hub has already had plenty of interest from prospective tenants and businesses booking to use the space.

Centre Manager Garrick Hurter said: “We have been busy preparing the centre ready for everyone to see, getting signage approved and making sure all the infrastructure is raring to go.

“Now we are proud to open our doors and welcome the business community, who I know will be wowed by the incredible facilities on offer.

The project saw a former ironworks factory converted.

“Our thriving creative community begins today, and I am excited to welcome you all.

“Whether you’re a start-up or want to scale up, we want to hear from you. Get in touch and make use of this extraordinary space.”

Oxford Innovation Space estimates that Vulcan Works will support around 150 start-up businesses in its first 10 years, creating around 500 jobs in the area.

The hub hopes to help up to 150 start-up businesses in its first 10 years.

The centre has also pledged to work with local contractors and agencies, ploughing more money back into the local economy.

Councillor Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth at WNC, said: “Vulcan Works has been a hugely exciting project to be involved with and I am delighted with how the space looks and feels. I am immensely proud that Northampton now boasts such an innovative and inspirational hub for fledgling creative start-ups, giving them the tailored support they need to flourish.