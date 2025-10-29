IN PICTURES: 10 independent businesses you need to visit before 2025 is over – you won’t regret it

We are lucky to have lots of thriving and innovative companies here in Northampton and beyond, with teams working hard to make a name for our county in the business world.
As we are in the busiest quarter of the year for many, with Christmas starting to creep its way in, now is the perfect time to show your support.
From long-standing and well-known ventures, to new additions hoping to establish their roots here, these are 10 stand-outs that we urge you to visit before the year is out. Let’s take a look…
1. 10 independent businesses you need to visit before 2025 is over
2. Perkins Florist
106-year-old business Perkins Florist made the bold move to a new location in September, after more than two-and-a-half decades at the heart of Duston village. The multi-generational family independent was established in 1919 and delivers blooms all over the county. Tim and Rosie Perkins and their team are now situated in their new studio in Building 14 at Weedon Depot, so why not pay them a visit and show your support to their new location. Photo: Perkins Florist
3. Grandbies
Grandbies, which opened in St Giles’ Street in August 2023, aimed to create a Scandinavian-inspired haven with a coffee house, clothing boutique and a space for the community to gather under one roof. The Grandbies team has been successful in adding a luxury coffee shop to Northampton, while also offering a family-friendly environment and a commitment to the community with a dedicated event space just a few doors down. Photo: Grandbies
4. Duston Village Bakery
Duston Village Bakery is an integral part of the community and the business impressively celebrated its 100 year anniversary back in June. The bakery was once known as Faulkner’s and the building was bought from the Amos family by the Faulkner family for just £15 back in 1925. It was taken over by Jenni Smith in January 2012, who has worked there for three-and-a-half decades. Be sure to show your support to round off their centenary year. Photo: Duston Village Bakery