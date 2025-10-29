IN PICTURES: 10 independent businesses you need to visit before 2025 is over – you won’t regret it

4 . Duston Village Bakery

Duston Village Bakery is an integral part of the community and the business impressively celebrated its 100 year anniversary back in June. The bakery was once known as Faulkner’s and the building was bought from the Amos family by the Faulkner family for just £15 back in 1925. It was taken over by Jenni Smith in January 2012, who has worked there for three-and-a-half decades. Be sure to show your support to round off their centenary year. Photo: Duston Village Bakery