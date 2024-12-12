Holiday park near Northampton could close down soon as owners 'deeply concerned' about flood risk

A holiday park on the edge of Northampton could face closure as its owners have become “deeply concerned” about the ongoing risk of flooding.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners of Billing Aquadrome, Meadow Bay Villages (MBV), have addressed reports that they are planning to close their smaller site, Cogenhoe Mill.

Both Cogenhoe and Billing Aquadrome have been severely affected by flooding in recent years, including four incidents this year, the most recent occurring in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MBV issued a statement to the Chronicle and Echo today, stating that a decision regarding Cogenhoe’s future will be made in the coming weeks. It is believed the site is home to around 100 caravans.

Cogenhoe Mill Holiday Park, just a 10 minute drive from Billing Aquadrome, could be closed down due to fears of further flooding.

A spokesman for Meadow Bay Villages said: "In response to the fourth major flood at Cogenhoe Mill in a short period, Meadow Bay Villages has commissioned an independent expert engineering review to assess the site’s long-term viability.

"The findings of the expert report, expected in the coming weeks, will be central to any future decisions, as the safety and security of our customers and team members remains our highest priority.

"As a company, we are deeply concerned about the ongoing risk of flooding at Cogenhoe Mill. The impact on caravan owners, the financial challenges created for customers and our business by repeated flooding, and the sustainability of continued operations at the site are all critical considerations. It is worth noting that Meadow Bay Villages is the third owner of this site in as many years, and we take our responsibility to ensure the long-term viability of our operations in the region very seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We anticipate reaching a well-informed decision within the next four weeks, in consultation with the local authority and other stakeholders.

Billing Aquadrome flooding November 2024

"Should closure become necessary, we will offer caravan owners the option to transfer to Billing Aquadrome or provide assistance in relocating their caravans to a site of their choosing.

"Whatever the outcome, our commitment remains clear: all decisions will be made with the utmost thoughtfulness and care, prioritising the wellbeing of our customers and team while ensuring transparency and fairness throughout the process."

Major changes are also planned for Billing Aquadrome following a year heavily impacted by flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MBV has partnered with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to redevelop the site, focusing on improving flood resilience and long-term sustainability.

A new agreement, called a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), outlines the redevelopment plans.

The site will be divided into two distinct zones: the majority will be developed into a “high-quality” tourist destination, while a smaller section will become a separate residential area.

.