Hilton Northampton appoints Jordan Swain as new head chef

Hilton Northampton is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jordan Swain as its new Head Chef.

Jordan, a highly talented and seasoned culinary expert, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the hotel’s esteemed kitchen, promising an exciting new chapter in its culinary offerings. Jordan will oversee the cuisine at Seasons Restaurant and Neil’s Bar & Lounge, which currently features British classics such as Beef Wellington with truffle mash, heritage carrots and a pan jus.

Jordan's career journey is a testament to his passion and dedication to the culinary arts. He began his career as an apprentice chef with Hilton Northampton, where he honed his skills and developed a deep understanding of the hospitality industry. His exceptional talent and hard work quickly propelled him to the position of Sous Chef at Hilton at St George's Park, Burton upon Trent, where he further refined his craft and gained invaluable experience in a high-demand environment.

In his pursuit of excellence, Jordan joined the pre-opening team of Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone. This role allowed him to showcase his ability to innovate and adapt, contributing to the successful launch of a new culinary destination. His creativity and leadership during this period were instrumental in establishing a strong foundation for the hotel's culinary operations.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Jordan back to Hilton Northampton,” said Emma Coen, general manager, Hilton Northampton. "His journey through various prestigious roles has equipped him with a unique blend of experience, creativity, and leadership. We are confident that under his guidance, our culinary team will reach new heights, offering our guests and local residents unforgettable dining experiences."