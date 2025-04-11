Here’s what’s happening to the former Boost Trampoline Park at a Northampton retail park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s what’s happening to the former Boost Trampoline Park in Northampton.

Boost Trampoline Park, located in Riverside Retail Park, closed for good on July 31, 2024, after eight years in the town.

In a social media post, Boost said they were unable to secure a new lease despite months of negotiations. In a statement, they said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce Boost Northampton will be closing… Despite lengthy negotiations, it hasn’t been possible to secure a lease extension for the site.”

The post received more than 200 comments on Facebook, with many saying it was sad news and that is it is a shame the venue is shutting.

Riverside Retail Park is home to many major brands and sits within the Golden Logistics Triangle, putting 90% of the UK’s population within a four-hour drive.

The 29,000 square foot site has since been vacant but has recently been put up for sale for an undisclosed price.

According to the sales advert, the building has undergone a full refurbishment and is now back on the market for businesses needing warehouse or industrial space – the purpose it was originally built for, according to the property owners.

In 2022, the owners secured planning permission to convert the site from a trampoline park back into a warehouse storage facility.

The former Boost Trampoline Park site in Riverside is up for sale.

Planning documents stated: "The planning permission would be implemented in the event of the existing indoor trampoline park vacating the application site. The proposal seeks permission for a flexible use because it is currently speculative, where the applicant is future-proofing the property.”

Also on the retail park, the former Homebase is currently being transformed into a brand new building, which is likely to be home to an M&S Foodhall, once planning permission has been approved.