Huge shock as popular Northampton trampoline park announces sudden closure
Boost Trampoline Park, based in Riverside, took to social media on Friday (July 26) to announce that it will be closing for good on Wednesday (July 31), after eight years in the town.
Owners say “despite lengthy negotiations" it was not possible to secure a lease extension for the site. They say they have taken the decision with a “heavy heart”. All bookings up to Wednesday will carry on as normal, and anyone with a booking after the closing date will be contacted.
The social media post said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce Boost Northampton will be closing on Wednesday July 31. Despite lengthy negotiations, it hasn’t been possible to secure a lease extension for the site.
“We are incredibly proud of the team who have been relentlessly creating memorable experiences for local families over the last eight years, and we are committed to supporting them in finding alternative employment within the local community or at another of our parks.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Northampton and beyond for their continued support and for welcoming us into your community.
“Boost Northampton will remain open until Wednesday July 31, and all bookings up to and including this date will continue as planned. We are contacting anyone with a booking after this date.”
The post has received more than 200 comments on Facebook, with many saying it is sad news and that is it is a shame the venue is shutting.
