Here's a list of every shop in Northampton's Grosvenor Shopping Centre which is OPEN or CLOSED

Here’s a list of shops which are OPEN and CLOSED in Northampton’s main shopping centre after it was recently sold to new owners.

The Grosvenor Centre was sold last month (January) by Legal and General to Evolve Estates, a national commercial property and investment company, for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe O’Keefe, one of the founding partners of Evolve Estates, said: “We are pleased to have completed this acquisition in an incredibly challenging market, cementing our commitment to continued investment in the retail sector.

Inside the Grosvenor Centre in Northampton

“This is one of the largest retail centres to come under our ownership and we’re excited to get to work. We’re already in discussion with numerous tenants who will complement the scheme and the wider Northampton town centre offer.

"It’s also rare to find a scheme like this, with so many positive projects going on in and around it. There are more than £25 million of Government-backed development projects immediately surrounding the centre on three separate sites, with Market Square, Greyfriars and the Abington Quarter, plus the Clock House key worker residential scheme. These will provide significant opportunities for us and the town to grow and fulfil its potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So let’s take a look at the shops still trading inside the Grosvenor and some of the empty units waiting to be filled.

Ground floor

Euro Change - OPEN.

Boots - The British health and beauty retailer and pharmacy chain, which has been in the Grosvenor for decades, is still open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Jones Florists - The florists has recently opened a stall outside of Boots while refurbishment works take place on Market Square for 18 months. Elliott Jones say it has been a “really positive” move so far.

WHSmith - The well-known British retailer is still open and remains another long-standing fixture in the centre.

Michael Jones Jeweller - The flagship site is still open. The firm is actually revamping its outlets in Grosvenor Shopping Centre and Gold Street as part of an ambitious project to create a luxurious new look for customers.

Former Burton Menswear store - Burton Menswear closed its doors for good in 2018 and has stood empty ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quiz - The women's fashion store is OPEN.

River Island - The national retailer remains open after moving into the Grosvenor Centre in 2019 from its former home in Abington Street.

Muffin Break Cafe - OPEN.

NF Fashion - OPEN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

istore- OPEN.

BIAS - The independent gift shop remains open after moving to the centre from Market Walk in 2020. The shop had been in Market Walk for 15 years.

Pandora - The Danish jewellery manufacturer is OPEN.

Ernest Jones Diamond and Watch - OPEN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three - OPEN.

The Perfume Shop - OPEN.

Lush - OPEN.

NEXT - OPEN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Card Factory - OPEN.

Superdry - OPEN.

Primark - OPEN.

Office - OPEN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edge Street fashion - OPEN.

Oli's Barber Shop - OPEN.

Warren James - OPEN.

H Samuel - OPEN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superdrug - OPEN.

The Fragrance Shop - OPEN.

Waterstones - OPEN.

Browne's Olde Sweet Shop - OPEN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mooboo Bubble Tea - OPEN.

New Look - A huge site, which occupied two floors, CLOSED down on February 15, 2023. It is not yet known if anything will replace it.

BHS - CLOSED and set to be turned into flats.

Select - The women's fashion store CLOSED this year. No-one from Select responded to this newspaper's request for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Menkind - The gadget retailer CLOSED this year.

Upstairs

Timpson - OPEN.

Faccia Beauty - OPEN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tokky - OPEN.

Bewiched Coffee - OPEN.

Costa Coffee - OPEN.

Cube Women's Fashion - OPEN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deichmann - OPEN.

Tresspass - OPEN.

Leafy House - OPEN.

Charlie Browns - The popular men's fashion store is still OPEN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Body Shop - OPEN.

The Entertainer - OPEN.

Cards Direct - OPEN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire's Accessories - OPEN.

Vision Express - OPEN.

HMV - OPEN.

Former McDonald's site - STILL CLOSED after shutting in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad