High street health check: How has Northampton town centre changed in 2022?

Nearly 50 new businesses opened in Northampton’s busiest streets in 2022 as brave entrepreneurs continue to fight against the odds.

The borough's high street scene is showing signs of life in some areas of the town despite years of Government austerity, Covid pandemic lockdowns, a cost of living crisis and the continued rise in online sales.

As part of its high street health check, the Chronicle & Echo counted shops and businesses in Northampton's town centre that either opened, relocated, or closed for good this year.

High Street health check 2022

The count was completed by using the appearance of the premises in town centre, its status on Google and where possible contacting the owner.

At the time of writing, the Chron estimates that during 2022 and the first weeks of 2023, the main high streets in town have welcomed around 44 new businesses - and said goodbye to quite a few well-known establishments. Read a full list of these businesses below.

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) is optimistic for the future of the town's high streets.

Mr Mullen said: “It’s an exciting time for Northampton, with a large-scale investment due to start imminently to reimagine our town centre for a new generation.

“We are already seeing signs of retailers underlining their commitment to a high street presence in the town by investing in their premises and it’s been good to welcome dozens of new businesses to Northampton over the past year – adding to what is already a healthy mix of independent stores and much-loved national chains.

“The future is looking extremely encouraging for the town centre. Northampton has always been a good place to do business and the town is regarded nationally for its entrepreneurial spirit. These new businesses, many of them innovative and pioneering start-ups, are proof of that and we look forward to welcoming plenty more as the town centre continues to evolve.”

Bridge Street

Strength Lab - closed

Illuminati's nightclub - closed

King Billy Rock Bar - reopened

Retro Bar - reopened

Gold Street

Jenny's Cafe – reopened under new management

Delush Burger House – closed

Le Golden Touch Turkish barbers – opened

Beauty Palette – opened

Ding Tea – opened

Fresco Pizzeria – opened

Electric Pavillion – opened

Drapery

German Doner Kebab – opened

KFC – opened

Taco Bell – opened

Barclays – closed and relocated to Abington Street

Tops Pizza – opened

Cosmos Desserts – opened

Market Square

Market stalls and traders will be moved down to Commercial Street car park at the end of January as part of £8.4 million refurbishment works to Market Square, which will start in February

Casino – opened

Phonemaxx – opened

Abington Street

Phoneland – opened

Beauty Queens – relocated to bigger premises next door

Barclays – opened

Harun's Turkish barber shop – opened

Zesty Vape – opened

Moda Italia – closed

Fabrik London – closed

Fresh Market (Euro, African and Asian supermarket) – opened

AJWA supermarket (halal meat) – opened

Brothers Bakery (Turkish baklava) – opened

The Ottoman Kitchen (restaurant) – set to open soon

The Wedgwood – reopened under new management

Alberto's Italian – opened

KFC – closed and relocated to Drapery

York Street

Passenger Outfitters – opened

St Giles Street

Butterwick – opened

Sazeracs nightclub – closed

Pasha Turkish barbers – opened

Velvet Room cocktail bar – opened

Strada Real Estate – opened

V&B Northampton – opened

St Giles Ale House – closed

Wellingborough Road

Panel Gallery – opened

Megway Pack and Post – opened

Chicken Mafia – opened

The Gym – opened

Magazinas Bucuresti – opened

Spice Hut (halal food) – opened

Millers Suit Hire – open

The Gardeners Arms – closed

European Supermarket – opened

Aramintas – opened

Oblique cafe, bar and kitchen – opened

Lighthouse – closed

