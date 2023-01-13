High street health check: How has Northampton town centre changed in 2022?
Here are many of the openings, closures and re-locations across the town’s high streets
Nearly 50 new businesses opened in Northampton’s busiest streets in 2022 as brave entrepreneurs continue to fight against the odds.
The borough's high street scene is showing signs of life in some areas of the town despite years of Government austerity, Covid pandemic lockdowns, a cost of living crisis and the continued rise in online sales.
As part of its high street health check, the Chronicle & Echo counted shops and businesses in Northampton's town centre that either opened, relocated, or closed for good this year.
The count was completed by using the appearance of the premises in town centre, its status on Google and where possible contacting the owner.
At the time of writing, the Chron estimates that during 2022 and the first weeks of 2023, the main high streets in town have welcomed around 44 new businesses - and said goodbye to quite a few well-known establishments. Read a full list of these businesses below.
Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) is optimistic for the future of the town's high streets.
Mr Mullen said: “It’s an exciting time for Northampton, with a large-scale investment due to start imminently to reimagine our town centre for a new generation.
“We are already seeing signs of retailers underlining their commitment to a high street presence in the town by investing in their premises and it’s been good to welcome dozens of new businesses to Northampton over the past year – adding to what is already a healthy mix of independent stores and much-loved national chains.
“The future is looking extremely encouraging for the town centre. Northampton has always been a good place to do business and the town is regarded nationally for its entrepreneurial spirit. These new businesses, many of them innovative and pioneering start-ups, are proof of that and we look forward to welcoming plenty more as the town centre continues to evolve.”
Bridge Street
Strength Lab - closed
Illuminati's nightclub - closed
King Billy Rock Bar - reopened
Retro Bar - reopened
Gold Street
Jenny's Cafe – reopened under new management
Delush Burger House – closed
Le Golden Touch Turkish barbers – opened
Beauty Palette – opened
Ding Tea – opened
Fresco Pizzeria – opened
Electric Pavillion – opened
Drapery
German Doner Kebab – opened
KFC – opened
Taco Bell – opened
Barclays – closed and relocated to Abington Street
Tops Pizza – opened
Cosmos Desserts – opened
Market Square
Market stalls and traders will be moved down to Commercial Street car park at the end of January as part of £8.4 million refurbishment works to Market Square, which will start in February
Casino – opened
Phonemaxx – opened
Abington Street
Phoneland – opened
Beauty Queens – relocated to bigger premises next door
Barclays – opened
Harun's Turkish barber shop – opened
Zesty Vape – opened
Moda Italia – closed
Fabrik London – closed
Fresh Market (Euro, African and Asian supermarket) – opened
AJWA supermarket (halal meat) – opened
Brothers Bakery (Turkish baklava) – opened
The Ottoman Kitchen (restaurant) – set to open soon
The Wedgwood – reopened under new management
Alberto's Italian – opened
KFC – closed and relocated to Drapery
York Street
Passenger Outfitters – opened
St Giles Street
Butterwick – opened
Sazeracs nightclub – closed
Pasha Turkish barbers – opened
Velvet Room cocktail bar – opened
Strada Real Estate – opened
V&B Northampton – opened
St Giles Ale House – closed
Wellingborough Road
Panel Gallery – opened
Megway Pack and Post – opened
Chicken Mafia – opened
The Gym – opened
Magazinas Bucuresti – opened
Spice Hut (halal food) – opened
Millers Suit Hire – open
The Gardeners Arms – closed
European Supermarket – opened
Aramintas – opened
Oblique cafe, bar and kitchen – opened
Lighthouse – closed
GianBiaz – closed